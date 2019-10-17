  • kz
    3.9 quake strikes east of Almaty

    08:26, 17 October 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A shallow magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported Thursday morning 157 kilometers from the city of Almaty, according to Kazakhstan Seismic Stations Network.

    The quake occurred at 6:30 a.m. Almaty time at a depth of 15 km.

    According to the Seismic Stations Network, the epicenter was 157 kilometers to the east from Almaty. Energy class of the quake was 8.5.

    In the past 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 4.3 or greater centered nearby.

    Almaty Incidents News
