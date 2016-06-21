3.9M earthquake rocked in 352 km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Seismological Stations Network of Kazakhstan has registered an earthquake in 352 km from Almaty at 17:45:23 Almaty time.

The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 10 km in 352 km northeast from Almaty, in the territory of China. Its energy class made 9.3 and MPV magnitude was 3.9. The coordinates of the epicenter are 44.46° north latitude, 80.93° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.