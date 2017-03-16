3 animated films to be made in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three animated films will be made in South Kazakhstan region in 2017 with the support of the regional administration, Kazinform reports.

During his visit to the Ontustikfilm akim (governor) of the region Zhanseit Tuimebayev revealed that such animated films as Kiyeli Kazygurt, Kush atasy - Kazhymukan and Oryrardy korgau will be made.



Governor Tuimebayev also familiarized with the day-to-day functioning of SAK Film Studio that had already earned international recognition.

The film studio is expected to make the abovementioned animated films with generous help of the regional administration.



To date, the film studio had made 51 animated films, including full-length animated film Kazakh Yeli screened at the 20th International Animated Films Forum in Cairo where it won several awards.























