    3 arrived from abroad tested positive for COVID-19

    11:11, 09 March 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 20 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on March 8 from the UAE, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19 reads.

    101 out of 2,565 air passengers had no COVID-19 tests. They were taken to quarantine centre upon arrival to undergo PCR tests for coronavirus.

    3 out of 984 passengers arrived in Kazakhstan on March 7 without PCR test results were tested positive for novel infection.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Transport Coronavirus
