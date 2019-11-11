3 children fall through ice in Kostanay, 2 die

KOSTANAY REGION. KAZINFORM – Two children died in Kostanay region after falling through ice, Kazinform has learnt from alau.kz.

The accident occurred on Sunday, November 10. According to reports, three children were playing on a pond in Zhitikar when thin ice gave way and they fell into the ice cold water.

A passerby tried to save the children. Police and paramedics dispatched to the scene pulled all three and the man who tried to save them out of the hole in the ice.

Unfortunately, the paramedics were unable to save two children, they were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the children and the passerby survived.