3 dead, over 10,000 evacuated over floods in China's Guizhou

GUIYANG. KAZINFORM - Three people were killed on Monday when heavy rain triggered flash floods in southwest China's Guizhou Province, with over 10,000 residents evacuated, authorities said.

The flooding was reported in the mountainous area of Tongzi County as a rainstorm hit the area between 1 a.m. and 1:25 p.m. Monday.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, 10 houses were destroyed and over 1,000 houses were flooded. A total of 715 hectares of crops were damaged, according to the Tongzi publicity department.

The disaster also cut off the power supply and telecommunications networks of several townships in the county.

Source: Xinhua