TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Three people died in an accident in the town of Zhanatas in Zhambyl region on Sunday.

According to reports, the tragedy happened in the yard of a private house at 11:32 a.m. on July 24. Three men aged 18, 40 and 41 died in a hole they dug after ground failure.



Their lifeless bodies were recovered from the hole by rescue crew an hour later.