3 die in coal mine accident in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Three miners have been killed and five more have been injured in Saranskaya coal mine of JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

"The tragedy occurred in Saranskaya coal mine on November 10. At least three people died. Five miners were rushed to a hospital, one of them is in critical condition," the company said in a statement.



A special commission will determine the cause of the accident.



Earlier it was reported that five people were injured in the accident. They were hospitalized to the Makazhanov hospital in Karaganda city. One of the men sustained skull fracture and underwent a surgery.