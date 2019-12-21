  • kz
    3 die in mass car pile-up in Almaty region

    12:30, 21 December 2019
    Photo: None
    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Three people were killed in a mass road accident on the Almaty-Khorgos highway, Kazinform has learnt from KazAvtoZhol.

    According to reports, the MAN track driver lost control of the vehicle on the 193rd km of the highway and crossed into the oncoming lane.

    As a result of that, the MAN truck crashed into another truck and the police cruiser on the highway. Three people, including two police officers and the first truck driver died.

    The police are investigating.

    Road accidents Almaty region
