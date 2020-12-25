3 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 154 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

73 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia. Unfortunately, the disease has claimed lives of three people.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 45,105 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 32,596 patients have fully recovered. The disease has killed 486 people nationwide.