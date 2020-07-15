3 doctors posthumously awarded Barys Order in Zhambyl rgn

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - By the presidential degree, the doctors from Zhambyl region have been posthumously given the state awards for the contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 virus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional administration's press service, the Barys Order of 1 st degree has been posthumously awarded to Dauletbay Arymbayev, former deputy head doctor of the Zhambyl regional phthisiopulmonology center for his performance and contribution to the public health. The Barys Order of 2 nd degree has also been posthumously given to Gulmira Kyrgyzaliyeva, former department head at Almaz Medical Group as well as to Aidar Mukatayev, former head doctor of the Shu central district hospital.

It is said that Berdibek Saparbayev, governor of Zhambyl region, has met with the families of the deceased doctors to hand out the awards. While meeting with the families, the governor pointed out that the state awards given to the doctors killed by the COVID-19 virus are heartfelt appreciation and gratitude of the entire population as well as those saved by them.