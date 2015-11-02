  • kz
    3 earthquakes strike Phoenix area; several Arizona cities shaken

    20:42, 02 November 2015
    PHOENIX. KAZINFORM A series of minor earthquakes jolted the Phoenix area Sunday night, sending shock waves through several cities.

    All three took place near Black Canyon City, Arizona, about 45 miles north of Phoenix. The first, a magnitude 3.2 quake, struck at 8:59 p.m. (10:59 p.m. ET), the U.S. Geological Survey said. The second, a magnitude 4.1 tremor, happened at 11:29 p.m. The third, a magnitude 4.0 quake, took place at 11:49 p.m. Several cities in the area felt shaking. "Ground, walls and bed shook here in South Scottsdale...twice!" Deborah Groseclose tweeted. Source: CNN

