3-episode documentary about horses to be made in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Filming of a 3-episode documentary about horses EQUUS is scheduled to start on August 28 in Akmola region, Kazakhstan's Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev said during a press tour on August 12.

In attendance at the press tour were CEO of JSC RTRC Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin and representatives of mass media.



Back in March, Minister Abayev revealed that the project will be implemented within the framework of the memorandum between RTRC Kazakhstan and Clearwater Documentary Inc. RTRC Kazakhstan will own the broadcasting rights on the territory of Kazakhstan. The documentary will be broadcast in Russian and Kazakh.



Consisting of three episodes, the documentary will describe the role of horses in history and tell about discoveries related to the origin of horse culture in the steppes of Central Asia.



International crew made of highly skilled foreign cinematographers, art designers and sound producers as well as Kazakhstani professionals will bring the world of ancient nomads to life. The crew will work under guidance of Kazakhstani co-producer Nurbol Baimukhanov and Canadian documentary film maker Niobe Thompson. Film composer Darren Fung will compose the score.



There are plans to broadcast the documentary in over 50 countries of the world in 2018.



The project will help promote Kazakhstan's image in the international arena in the sphere of cinema, tourism, history and traditions of our people.



