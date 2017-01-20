3 export directions for Kashagan oil

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The oil produced on Kashagan oil field in Atyrau region will be exported in three directions.

"Each contractor organization, a project shareholder, chooses the route and sale point. At present the Kashagan oil is transported by KazTransOil and CPC pipeline system. Kazakhstan's share of the produced oil is transported by CPC system. The potential routes of oil export are Atyrau-Novorossisk (through CPC in the western directions), Atyrau-Samara in the northern direction (entry to Transneft system) and Atyrau-Alashankou in the eastern direction.

Production of Kashagan oil started in autumn 2013. On the 13th of January 2017 NCOC b.v. informed that on January 8, 2017 production and export of the offshore crude and condensate reached 1 million. At present the production is growing to 180,000 barrels per day. After the start of associate gas reinjection and optimization the production will be 370,000 barrels per day.