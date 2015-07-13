3 foreigners die at a construction site in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three construction workers have died and three more have been hospitalized as a result of the accident in Astana this morning, Kazinform correspondent Damir Baimanov reports.

According to reports, the accident occurred at around 11:00 a.m. at a construction site of the new ice arena on Turan Street. Six construction workers plunged from the height of 20 meters while removing building timber. Three of them died right away. Paramedics rushed three others to the nearest hospital. All six were identified as Kosovo citizens hired by Astana's branch of Mabco Construction S.A.