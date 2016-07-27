3 in critical condition after deadly road accident in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - 25 people injured in the deadly road accident in Kostanay region have been hospitalized to the central regional hospital.

Out of 25, three patients are in critical condition, a source at the hospital told Kazinform.



Paramedics are still working at the scene of the accident on the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway. Passengers of the bus are being evacuated.



Recall that the accident involving the Iveco truck and the passenger bus occurred at 6:00 p.m. on the highway and claimed lives of six people, including a 12-year-old child.



