3, including foreigner, killed in house fire

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Three people, including a foreigner, were killed in a house fire in the suburbs of Kostanay city, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional department for emergencies.

Firefighters summoned to the scene found three dead bodies belonging to two citizens of Kazakhstan aged 33 and 35 and a 24-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan.



They also removed four propane cylinders from the house and averted powerful blasts. The fire covered an area of 50 sq.m.



There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. The investigation is underway.