3 Kazakh boxers ease into AIBA Youth Boxing Championships final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three Kazakh boxers have advanced to the final of the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships 2016 in Saint Petersburg, Russia on November 25, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

Samatali Toltayev booked the final berth by beating Australian Sam Goodman in the Bantamweight semifinal (56kg). In the final Toltayev will vie for gold against American Marc Castro.



Another Kazakhstani boxer middleweight (75kg) Bek Nurmaganbet outclassed German Vezir Agirman and will take on Scottish fighter William Hutchison in the finals.



Kazakh welterweight Saddriddin Akhmedov outscored British Mohammed Akbar and will face Ukrainian Pavlo Gula in the final bout.



Sadly, light heavyweight Bekzad Nurdauletov of Kazakhstan lost his chance to win gold after the semifinal defeat to Roman Savitsky from Ukraine. But he will try to claim bronze against Russian Sergei Murashev this evening.