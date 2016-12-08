3 Kazakh female boxers top AIBA weight categories

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) has updated the rankings of its best female boxers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Three female boxers - Nazym Kyzaibai, Dina Zholaman and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva were featured into the updated lists.



Nazym Kyzaibai topped the women's 45-48 kg weight category with 2,400 points. Dina Zholaman was named the best in women's 54 kg weight class with 1,700 points. Lyazzat Kungeibayeva now dominates the women's +81 kg weight category with 2,150 points.