3 Kazakh men sent for trial in Dubai on threats to kill

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three Kazakhstanis will go on trial in the United Arab Emirates for demanding protection money from a businessman and threatening to kill him and his entire family if he didn't pay, Kazinform has learnt from 7days.ae.

The men aged 29, 51 and 52 demanded the 40-year-old businessman from Kazakhstan pay them each month.



According to court documents, the men came to the businessman's house in The Palm Jumeirah in March 2016 but he was not at home at the time.



After the first attempt failed, they came to see him again at the gym on March 29 and asked him to meet their boss.



The businessman warned the Dubai police of the incident and went to a meeting with all three at a café in Mall of the Emirates.



In his words, they threatened to kidnap his children and kill his mother who lives in Kazakhstan in case he refuses to pay.



All three were detained by the Dubai police at the café in the course of a sting operation.