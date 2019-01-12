  • kz
    3 Kazakh tennis players to play in Australian Open main draw

    16:38, 12 January 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It has been revealed who Kazakhstani tennis players will face in the Round 1 of the Australian Open 2019, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    On Day 1 of the tournament in Melbourne, Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva will play against Czech Barbora Strycova ranked 32nd in the world.

    We will see Zarina Diyas and Mikhail Kukushkin in action on the second day of the tournament.

    Diyas will go against 25-year-old Serb Alexandra Krunic.

    Kukushkin is set to clash with French Lucas Pouille.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
