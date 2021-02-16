3 Kazakhstanis to fight at Open Fighting Championship in Russia

SAMARA. KAZINFORM – A huge international fighting tournament Open Fighting Championship is set to take place in Samara, Russia on February 20, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The tournament will bring together fighters from nine countries of the world who are to clash in 17 bouts.

Two Kazakhstanis Konstantin Cherednichenko (65.8 kg) from Karaganda and Talgat Zhumagaliyev (56.7 kg) from Atyrau will face off against Russians Danila Konnov and Gusein Khalikov, respectively. The fights will take place in the undercard of the tournament.

One more representative of Kazakhstan Samat Zhagparov (61.2 kg) from Atyrau Top Team will take on Aik Kazaryan from Armenia in the quarterfinal of the Grand Prix with the prize fund of 6 million tenge.