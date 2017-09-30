3 kids, 2 disabled people rescued from fire in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Firefighters rescued three children and two disabled people from a fire that started at the residential complex in Karaganda on Friday, Kazinform reports.

The fire started in a three-room apartment at the five-storey residential complex in Republic Avenue at 6:12 p.m.



Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated 10 people, including three children and two disabled people. After safely evacuating the dwellers, they found the body of an unidentified man in the apartment.







"The fire covered an area of 30 square meters. The causes of the fire and John Doe's death are to be determined," said Zhanna Daurenbekova, spokesperson of the Karaganda emergencies department.



The police are checking whether there are any signs of foul play in John Doe's death.