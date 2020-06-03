  • kz
    3 kids contracted coronavirus in Atyrau rgn

    14:00, 03 June 2020
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM 21 more coronavirus cases were recorded in Atyrau region, the regional communications service reports.

    12 of them work at Tengiz oilfield. Another nine are from Atyrau city, including three kids born in 2018, 2020 and 2013 in the districts. All the contacts are being traced for further monitoring. Disinfection works were held at hotspots.

    As of now there are 1,140 coronavirus-positive cases in the region, 481 recovered.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
