3 kids successfully beat Kawasaki syndrome in Kazakhstan

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Three kids who suffered from Kawasaki syndrome caused by COVID-19 have successfully recovered in Akmola region, the head of the healthcare department, Sulen Iliyasov told a briefing.

According to him, there are 12 infectious disease hospitals in the region with 905 infectious diseases and 84 intensive care beds. There additional 14 infectious disease hospitals that is 990 infectious diseases and 310 intensive care beds.

As of today there are 23 patients in critical condition, 3 are on life support.

He stressed that the region is still in the coronavirus red zone. Daily infections stand at 90. Above 90% of critical patients are people aged 65 or older with underlying conditions.

As of today 6 children with coronavirus are staying at hospitals.