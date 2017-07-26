  • kz
    3 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Almaty

    07:49, 26 July 2017
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM A terrible traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Ryskulov-Sharipov streets in Almaty. As a result of the accident, three people were killed and one injured, Kazinform correspondent reports from the scene.

    Presumably, Toyota Ipsum was moving along Sharipov Street in a southerly direction, and Mercedes-Benz in the west. It is still not clear by which driver the accident was caused. The cars collided at the intersection.

    As a result of the accident, two young women from Toyota and a Mercedes driver died on the spot, the Toyota Ipsum driver was hospitalized. His condition is also unknown.

    Police are establishing the real cause of the accident.





