3 killed, 4 injured in fatal car crash in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Three people have been killed and four more have been injured in a road accident in Almaty region tonight.

The accident occurred on the Zhandosova-Uzynagash highway.



According to the preliminary version, a driver of a Lada Priora car lost control of the vehicle, crossed into oncoming lane and collided with a Mitsubishi car. As a result of the head-on collision, three people died straight away.



Four people, including a teenager, sustained various injuries and were hospitalized to a hospital in Kaskelen village.



The police are investigating the incident.