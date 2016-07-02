  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    3 killed, 4 injured in fatal car crash in Almaty region

    15:01, 02 July 2016
    Photo: None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Three people have been killed and four more have been injured in a road accident in Almaty region tonight.

    The accident occurred on the Zhandosova-Uzynagash highway.

    According to the preliminary version, a driver of a Lada Priora car lost control of the vehicle, crossed into oncoming lane and collided with a Mitsubishi car. As a result of the head-on collision, three people died straight away.

    Four people, including a teenager, sustained various injuries and were hospitalized to a hospital in Kaskelen village.

    The police are investigating the incident.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty region Regions Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!