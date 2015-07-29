3 killed, 5 injured in head on collision in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Road accident, occurred on Torgai-Arkalyk highway, has killed three people and injured five.

The incident took place July 25 at about 7.20 am. The incident involved two motor cars Lada 21705 and Audi C4, said the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Kostanay region. According to authorities, a 27-year-old driver of Lada lost steering control and drove into oncoming lane where his car collided with Audi C4. Driver of Audi C4, aged 24, received serious injuries. As a result of the front collision the driver of Lada has received multiple injuries of soft tissues. Three passengers of Lada including a man (28 years old) and two women (aged 21 and 23) have died at the scene of the tragedy. The fourth passenger of Lada, aged 23, and a 28-year-old passenger of Audi were airlifted to the city of Kostanay. A 16-year-old girl, passenger of Audi, received hip fracture. She was taken to Zhangeldy district hospital. According to medical examination, both drivers were sober. Investigation is underway.