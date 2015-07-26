3 killed as small plane crashes into homes in Tokyo suburbs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A small private aircraft crashed into homes in Chofu in the suburbs of Tokyo on Sunday morning, killing three people and injuring five others, police said.

The crash, involving a single-engine propeller aircraft with five people aboard, occurred around 11 a.m. and set five houses and two cars on fire, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

Two men pulled out of the wreckage and a woman rescued from a house hit by the plane died, while three other men aboard the plane and two other women on the ground were injured and taken to hospital, the police said, Kazinform refers to Kyodonews.jp.