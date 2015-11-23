3 killed in road accident in Pavlodar region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three people have been killed in a head-on collision on a highway in Pavlodar region today, Kazinform has learnt from pavlodarnews.kz.

According to reports, the accident occurred not far from Zangar village at 2:53 p.m. Two vehicles collided on the Uspenskaya motorway. As a result of the collision, three people - one man and two women - died right away. Paramedics rushed three more people to a hospital. They are in critical condition.