3 launches planned from Baikonur before yearend

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM After two busy autumn months (September and October 2017) there will be a slack period at the Baikonur spaceport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"No launches from Baikonur were scheduled for November," the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan says.

Statistically, Roscosmos has carried out 11 successful launches from the Baikonur spaceport since January to date: 3 units of Soyuz MS manned spacecraft, 3 units of Progress expendable cargo spacecraft, 1 commercial launch of Soyuz 2.1a rocket, and 4 launches of Proton-M launch vehicles.





"We plan to perform three more launches from Baikonur by the end of 2017," Sergey Savelyev, Deputy Director General of the Roscosmos State Corporation, said during the recent international forum in Astana.



In total, 17 lifts-off of launch vehicles are listed in the plan of launches from the Baikonur spaceport for 2017, as agreed with Kazakhstan.