3 martial arts schools to be opened in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Three new martial arts schools are to be opened in Kulager, Kokmaisa and Kokzhiyek micro districts of Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the city’s Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev’s Instagram page.

In his Instagram post, the Almaty’s mayor noted that widespread access of the younger generation to sports, creative activities is of priority. According to the post, three new martial arts schools are to be opened in Kulager, Kokmaisa and Kokzhiyek micro districts of Almaty city in September.

He also informed about the JetisyFootball program, under which 300 children from families in difficult situations are planned to be provided with free training.

Moreover, construction plans are being developed for physical culture and sports facilities in Ainabulak-2, Kulager, Kemel micro districts.