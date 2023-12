ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three new schools are to be unveiled in the Kazakh capital - Astana by September 2015.

Two gymnasiums and Astana English School for gifted youngsters will open their doors for 1,200 schoolchildren apiece. Over 17,000 little Astana residents will start school (1st grade) this year. In total, 115,099 pupils will attend schools across the Kazakh capital this year. Source: astana.kz