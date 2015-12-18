  • kz
    3 people die in house fires in Akmola region

    11:37, 18 December 2015
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Three people have died in house fires in Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional Emergency Department.

    Thus, December 16 fire occurred in a private house of Katarkol rural area. The fire area was 150 square meters. In the house firefighters found a body of a woman born in 1962. The same day a residential building in Zernogradsky village has busted into flames. As a result, in one of the apartments firefighters uncovered two bodies of women. The identities of the perished are to be established. The females, reportedly, have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

    Akmola region Incidents Accidents
