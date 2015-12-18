3 people die in house fires in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Three people have died in house fires in Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional Emergency Department.

Thus, December 16 fire occurred in a private house of Katarkol rural area. The fire area was 150 square meters. In the house firefighters found a body of a woman born in 1962. The same day a residential building in Zernogradsky village has busted into flames. As a result, in one of the apartments firefighters uncovered two bodies of women. The identities of the perished are to be established. The females, reportedly, have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.