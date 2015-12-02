  • kz
    3 people injured in car accident in Mangystau rgn

    12:52, 02 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A traffic incident occurred on the highway Zhyngyldy-Shaiyr in Mangystau region, Lada.kz reported.

    According to police, the incident was caused by a 25-year-old driver of Saab car. The man drove into oncoming traffic and collided with UAZ motor vehicle driven by a 44-year resident of Zhyngyldy village. As a result of the car crash the driver of UAZ was admitted to the neurosurgery department of the regional hospital with a brain contusion. The driver of Saab car got closed fracture of the left forearm and was provided medical assistance ate the scene. A 40-year-old passenger of UAZ got injured as well. The man has got mandibular displacement.

