    3 regions in Kazakhstan close roads for bad weather

    07:32, 10 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Blizzard has shut down roads in Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions tonight, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Aktobe region authorities were forced to close sections of the Aktobe-Orsk and Khromtau-Nikeltau-Badamsha highways for all types of transport due to snowfall, blizzard and poor visibility.
    Sections of the Sarykol-Bolshiye Dubrovy and Uzunkol-Sarykol highways were closed for all types of transport due to blowing snow and poor visibility.
    Blizzard closed roads for all types of transport in North Kazakhstan region.

