3 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

Akmola, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are still in the ‘red zone’.

The ‘yellow zone’, the second highest, comprises the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,228 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 190,359 since the start of the pandemic.