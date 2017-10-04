3 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has issued a storm alert for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Precipitation is forecast for South Kazakhstan region on October 4-5. Wet snow will hit the mountainous areas of the region.

Northeastern wind will gist up to 15-20 mps. In some parts of the region mercury may drop to -3°C.



In the next two days temperature drop is expected in Kyzylorda region where it will go as low as -3°C as well.



On October 4, Kostanay region will see dense fog and northwestern wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps.