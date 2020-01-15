  • kz
    3 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

    15:10, 15 January 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet – Kazakhstan’s state weather agency – put three regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

    Fog will blanket parts of West Kazakhstan region on January 16. Southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter the region as well.

    The city of Uralsk will see southwestern wind gusting up to 18 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog and black ice will persist in Kyzylorda region on January 16. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

    Kostanay region will brace for blizzard and fog as well as 23-28 mps wind.

    Blizzard and southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will hit Kostanay city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

