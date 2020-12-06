3 regions of Kazakhstan report three-digit COVID-19 daily recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, 759 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Three areas in Kazakhstan, namely Almaty, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions, have reported three-digit daily recoveries – 181, 175, and 125, respectively.

94 patients have fully recovered from COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan city, 48 – in Akmola region, 33 – in Almaty city, 30 – in West Kazakhstan region, 23 – in North Kazakhstan region, 22 – in Pavlodar region, 19 – in Karaganda region, 6 – in Turkestan region, and 3 – in Atyrau region.

The newly reported COVID-19 recoveries have pushed Kazakhstan’s overall number of recoveries to 120,178.