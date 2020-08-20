3 rescued, 14 missing after ship collision in east China

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - Three had been rescued and 14 others went missing after an oil tanker collided with a cargo ship about 1.5 nautical miles southeast of the Yangtze River estuary early Thursday, according to the maritime authorities in Shanghai, Xinhua reports.

The accident occured at 3: 39 a.m. Thursday, when an oil tanker carrying about 3,000 tonnes of gasoline collided with a cargo ship loaded with sand and gravel, causing a fire on the deck of the oil tanker and the latter to sink.

Rescuers are searching for the missing.

