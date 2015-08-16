  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    3 schools opened in Kyzylorda region ahead of new school year

    13:03, 16 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - News schools opened doors prior to the start of 2015-2016 school year in Kyzylorda region.

    Kazakhstan's Minister of Education and Science Aslan Sarinzhipov and akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev attended the opening ceremony. Minister Sarinzhipov congratulated those present on the fact that three news schools had been unveiled in the region. He wished local schoolchildren good luck and expressed confidence that the new schools offer the best conditions for teachers and little residents of the region.

    Tags:
    Kyzylorda region Education Regions Education and Science News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!