3 tennis players from Kazakhstan to play in Wimbledon 2016 qualification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three tennis players from Kazakhstan will kick off their 2016 Wimbledon campaign in the qualification round today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Aleksandr Nedovyesov will take on Slovak Lukas Lacko, 29, seeded 11th in the qualification round. Lacko leads in their head to head rivalry 2:0.

Andrey Golubev was drawn against 12th-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka from Japan whom he once lost in a three-set match.

Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko will clash with more experienced Chinese player Li Zhe for the first time.

All three matches will start at 4:00 p.m. Astana time in London today.