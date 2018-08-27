  • kz
    3 tennis players to represent Kazakhstan at 2018 U.S. Open

    10:51, 27 August 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three Kazakhstani tennis players will kick off their 2018 U.S. Open campaign in New York this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the opening round world №84 Mikhail Kukushkin will face off with American Noah Rubin ranked 135th in the world.

    Zarina Diyas will play against Karolina Pliskova seeded 8th at the tournament, while Yulia Putintseva (world №51) will face American Bernarda Pera.

    The first matches of the 2018 U.S. Open will be held today.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
