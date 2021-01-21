3 test positive for COVID-19 upon returning to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home on January 19, 2021 have tested positive for COVID-19, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Special Commission for fighting the spread of COVID-19.

13 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan from 13 countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, and Uzbekistan.

Of 1,270 passengers of those flights, 1,012 had PCR tests and 258 – had no PCR tests.

5 flights with 600 passengers on board (577 with PCR tests and 23 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.

5 flights with 483 passengers on board (249 with PCR tests and 234 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

1 flight with 127 passengers on board (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Atyrau city.

1 flight with 59 passengers on board (58 with PCR tests and 1 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Uralsk city.

All inbound passengers without PCR tests have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting for the results at the quarantine facilities.

Based on the PCR tests taken on January 19, of 202 nationals of Kazakhstan, three tested positive for COVID-19. One of those passengers has arrived via Sharm El Sheikh-Kostanay flight, the second one – via Dubai-Almaty flight and the third one via Frankfurt-Nur-Sultan flight.