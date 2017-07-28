3-year-old child dies in Astana after falling out of window

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 3-year-old child fell from the height of the 6th floor in Astana city and died right away, Kazinform reports.

The tragedy happened in Kumisbekov Street at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday (July 27).



"Left unsupervised, the child fell out of a window of the apartment on the 6th floor, plummeted to the ground and died at the scene," official spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Ruslan Imankulov told Kazinform.



"Since the beginning of this year, 9 children have been injured, 5 hospitalized and 4 died after falling out of the windows. All those children were left unsupervised by parents," Imankulov added.