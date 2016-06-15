3-year-old child drowns in water tank in W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 3-year-old child has drowned in a water tank in West Kazakhstan region today.

The accident occurred in a yard of a private house in Karakamys village. The child was left unattended, according to the press service of the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry.



Recall that 8-year-old boy died after falling in Lake Akermen-2 in Zhambyl region on June 14.



The 10-year-old girl also drowned in the Uzynkargaly River in Almaty region on June 13.