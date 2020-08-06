  • kz
    3-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling 2nd floor window

    19:12, 06 August 2020
    Photo: None
    RIDDER. KAZINFORM - A 3-year-old child fell out of a window in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the regional Emergency Situations Department.

    A three-year-old girl has fallen out of a second-floor window in the city of Ridder. Fortunately, the child is alive. The little girl was rushed to the district hospital with head injuries and bruises.

    This was the seventh such accident the region has reported since the beginning of the year.


