    3-year-old sustains severe burns in house fire

    10:15, 14 July 2015
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Two children were severely injured in a tragic accident in Zhambyl region on Sunday night.

    According to reports, a fire started in a bedroom of a single-family house in Igilik village of Zhambyl region at approximately 11:50 p.m. on July 12. The blaze quickly ripped through the room and engulfed the entire house. As a result of the incident, two little children were taken to a hospital in the town of Zhanatas. In particular, the three-year-old child had third degree burns to 80% of his body. The elder child aged 5 had carbon monoxide poisoning. The fire was extinguished in an hour and a half. There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.

