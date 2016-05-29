30,000 cyclists to gather in Moscow for Russia&#39;s biggest cycle parade

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The largest ever cycle parade in Russia that will bring together more than 30,000 people from across the country will be held in Moscow on Sunday. The Moscow department of transport told TASS that the event participants will be offered bicycle rental discounts on this day and an extensive entertainment program.

30,000 people expected to participate

"The participants in the Moscow cycle parade to be held in support of the bicycle infrastructure development will gather at 12:00, Moscow time on Academician Sakharov Avenue on May 29 and will ride a full circle around the Garden Ring around central Moscow. The event is expected to bring together about 30,000 active Muscovites and guests of the city. The event was organized in support of the development of the city cycle infrastructure, it is intended to improve road safety", the department said.

Anyone over 14 years of age can join the bicycle parade - the rules are posted on Moscow's unified transport portal. The parade participants who don't have a bike will be able to rent a bike in the city's cycle rental system at a discount. In addition, residents of suburbs on this day will be allowed to transport their bikes free of charge in commuter trains.

Source: TASS